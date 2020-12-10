MPD: Man pretends to be delivery driver charged with robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man trying to steal packages from a home in mobile is stopped by a man with a gun.

Police say 22-year-old Brian Daughtry pretended to be a delivery man but instead of dropping of packages, he took them for himself.

Police say the crime happened yesterday afternoon on Auburn Drive South. The homeowner was home at the time and questioned Daughtry. He could not prove he worked for USPS so he demanded he return his stuff. The two got in a scuffle and a good samaritan ran over to help, pulling out a gun and making the would-be thief lie on the ground until police arrived.

Daughtry is charged with robbery.

LATEST STORIES