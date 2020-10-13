MPD: Man fires multiple shots into Waffle House on Dauphin St. near I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man fired multiple shots into the Waffle House on Dauphin Street near I-65 Monday night.
Police responded to the restaurant at about 10:10 p.m. Witnesses said a man fired multiple shots into the building and then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. No one was injured.
