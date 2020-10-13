MPD: Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 44-year-old Grand Bay man is in jail after being charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend on Monday, Oct. 12.

At about 9:49 a.m., police responded to Acceptance Loan Company at 5300 Halls Mill Road in reference to a kidnapping. Officers met with the mother of the woman, and she said her daughter’s ex-boyfriend kidnapped her daughter.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle on Highway 90 at Tillman’s Corner Parkway. Tomocus Jackson, 44, was arrested.

