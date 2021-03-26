MPD investigating homicide on St. Stephens Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have launched a homicide investigation after a man who was shot multiple times on St. Stephens Road died from his injuries.

On Thursday, March 25, at about 4:20 p.m., Mobile police responded to the 1300 block of St. Stephens Road in reference to someone shot. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Police identified the man as 46-year-old Deon Ponquinette.

