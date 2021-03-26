MPD investigating homicide on St. Stephens Road

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Warrants Unit last night tracked down a man wanted in connection with an aggravated battery hate crime that took place in Destin on the Fourth of July 2020.

In the warrant connected to the Fourth of July case, 33-year-old Allan Chandler Muller is accused of shouting several racial slurs at an Asian man who had been walking on the Destin Harbor looking for his girlfriend. A witness says Muller attacked the 33-year-old man, who is blind in one eye, by punching him in the face and knocking him unconscious. Deputies say Muller then kicked the man in the face while he was on the ground. The man was taken to Fort Walton Beach Hospital, with a jaw that had to be sewn shut for several weeks. The injury was said to likely cause "permanent disfigurement."