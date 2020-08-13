MPD: 17-year-old carjacking suspect arrested for attempting to elude, no pistol permit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 17-year-old carjacking suspect is charged with attempting to elude and no pistol permit after he crashed a stolen truck into a sign.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, at about 11:13 a.m., police located a 2017 Toyota Tacoma that was taken in a carjacking. The vehicle was located at the Citgo Station, 507 Azalea Road, parked near the fuel pump. Officers approached the vehicle, the driver fled and a pursuit ensued until the subject crashed into a large wooden sign.

The driver was taken into custody without an incident. Daundre Winston, 17, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, no pistol permit and receiving stolen property.

