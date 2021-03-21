MPD: 22-year-old shot, killed at Dauphin Street apartment complex

PRESS RELEASE FROM MOBILE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Mobile, Ala. – On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at approximately 11:31 p.m., police responded to the Dauphin Gates Apartments located at 3250 Dauphin Street in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

Police were able to locate and detain a male suspect that is believed to have been involved. 

The deceased victim has been identified as 22-year-old Tyshon Grimmett. 

