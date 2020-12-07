Monroe County woman shot in face during argument over vehicle

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – An argument over a vehicle led to a shooting over the weekend in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tom Boatwright.

The shooting occurred on Saturday in the Goodway community.

Emily Johnson was arrested and charged with assault 1st degree. She’s accused of shooting Jennifer Silcox in the face during the dispute.

Silcox received serious injuries and is still recovering in an area hospital as of Monday morning.

