Mobile Police strategize on how to deal with the recent uptick in violent crime

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are moving forward with plans to stop the increase of violent crime in Mobile.

After two 5-year-olds were shot within a week in Mobile, the uptick in violent crime in Mobile became evident. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says this uptick is nationwide, but that doesn’t leave any excuse for the shootings of little Demarcus Austin and Zadaya Green. “There is absolutely no reason for any child from the age of birth to adulthood to be the victim of gunfire, there is just no reason for it,” the chief said.

So now, for them, it is about finding ways to prevent these violent acts from a police standpoint, even though they can’t be there when emotions rise. Homicides and assaults are both up in comparison to this time last year. At this point in 2020, there had been six homicides, this year we are at 11. In 2020, there had been 146 assaults, this year we are already at 222.

“Aggravated assaults, our homicides, those are numbers we aren’t pleased with, but those are areas that through I believe our education system through different programs we put on here at the department that we are planning with our community action groups to just talk about how we deal with this type of emotional outburst and situations that may occur,” Chief Battiste said.

These two crimes we have been focused on also deal with repeat offenders. The chief saying they are working on this, in particular a piece of legislature that would give judges more leeway for higher bonds or no bonds at all for these types of criminals.

Uptick aside, Chief Battiste says it’s about creating a dialogue and making sure the community feels safe. “I’m knocking on doors saying, ‘Hey, you are going to see an increase in patrol you are going to see MPD sitting down at the table working with you as a community, listening to what your concerns are coming up with strategies that makes you feel like we heard what you had to say,'” Battiste said.