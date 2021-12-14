Mobile police say man attacked inside his own home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Monday afternoon, the Mobile Police Department responded to a man who claimed to have been attacked inside his own home.

Police say the man heard someone knocking on his door at about 3:30 p.m. He told the visitor to “come in,” and says that’s when two men he didn’t know — one with a gun — walked in and beat him up, hitting him repeatedly in his face.

This happened on Whitehall Drive off of Travis Road at Three Notch Road. The victim suffered facial injuries and was transported to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

The suspects are still on the run. If you have any information, please contact the Mobile Police Department.