Mobile Police release video of suspect accused of murdering man in parking lot near sports bar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have released surveillance video of a person they believed to be involved in the shooting death of 22-year-old Kelon Foster outside of the Stadium Sports Bar Saturday night.

The person pictured in the video released by police is wearing a blue hoodie with white writing on the front and the back. The person is seen leaving and returning from what appears to be a white SUV in the parking lot of the restaurant.





If anyone has any information, call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.