Mobile Police release video of suspect accused of murdering man in parking lot near sports bar

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have released surveillance video of a person they believed to be involved in the shooting death of 22-year-old Kelon Foster outside of the Stadium Sports Bar Saturday night.

The person pictured in the video released by police is wearing a blue hoodie with white writing on the front and the back. The person is seen leaving and returning from what appears to be a white SUV in the parking lot of the restaurant.

If anyone has any information, call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories