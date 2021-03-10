Mobile police looking for person in connection to January murder on Randlett Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jaravien Allen-White in connection with a January murder on Randlett Drive.

Jaravien Allen-White

On Saturday, Jan. 30, at about 3:10 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Randlett Drive location in reference to one shot. Officers found 21-year-old Bradley Nall dead inside of a vehicle from a gunshot wound. 

Police believe Allen-White might have information in reference to the case. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can be located should call police at 251-208-7211. Tips received can be anonymous.

