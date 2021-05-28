Mobile Police believe shootings could be connected

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police report at least four shootings on Thursday injured at least three people and killed one. On Friday, Public Safety Director Lawrence Sattiste said, two of those shootings are connected.

He said an increase in violence is a trend not just in Mobile, but across the state.

At least three shootings happened in Mobile on Thursday, May 27. The first happened on Main Street. The second happened at Belfast and Rotterdam, and the third was on Duval Street.

Battiste spoke to WKRG News 5 about the believed connection between the shooting at Rotterdam and Belfast, and the one on Duval. He said, “Some type of retaliatory behavior between the two incidents.”

He said it is still unclear if those two shootings are connected to the one on Main Street. He said, “Still trying to identify really what actually took place in that particular shooting.”

He said it’s also difficult solving cases when people in the community do not want to tell officers what they’ve seen, or what they know. Battiste said, “The neighbors may not share information because they don’t feel like they could be protected because when the police leave, the bad guys still live in their neighborhood, but if they don’t say something about who the bad guys are, we’ll never get those bad guys off the street, and we’ll never be able to provide them the level of safety that they deserve simply because they’re not cooperating and sharing information with us to help keep them safe.”