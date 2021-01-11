Mobile man arrested Sunday for murder by Prichard Police

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested for murder by Prichard Police Department on Sunday.

Brodreick Mccant Jr. was booked into jail on Sunday with a murder charge. He has multiple previous charges of drug possession and domestic violence. We reached out to Prichard Police Department about this arrest, but have yet to get any information on this arrest.

