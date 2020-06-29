Mobile County Sheriff’s Office looking for information on cold case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a cold case from 1993.

Renee Bergeron aka Maria Martinez was last seen alive on Nov. 13, 1993. The next day, Nov. 14, her mutilated remains were located on the I-10 Service Road in Theodore. Renee resided in Theodore and had a little girl. MCSO is searching for information from anyone who may remember seeing Renee on the night of her murder or knows who she might would have been with.

Below are pictures of Renee, as well as pictures of a few of the bars that were located in the Theodore area. If you saw Renee or have any information about her death, please call 251-574-8633. If you would like to send an email, go to coldcase@mobileso.com. The sheriff’s office is also looking for anyone who may have worked at The Old Mill, Jerry’s Cabaret, Top Gun or Knot’s Landing.









