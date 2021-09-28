Mobile County pair wanted in string of property crimes in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pair of Mobile County suspects who they say committed a string of burglaries, thefts and property damage in the Movella area of George County.

George County deputies are looking for Jason Carl Caver, 29, of Irvington, Ala., and Wallace E. Lee Maples, 39, of Grand Bay, Ala. The crimes occurred from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, George County deputies responded to a report of trespassing and damage to a tractor at the 2200 block of Tannertown Road. The property owner said two people had driven their vehicle into his field sometime during the previous night and had become stuck. He believed they attempted to break into his tractor to try and retrieve their vehicle, causing a felony amount of damage to the tractor.

Two days later on Tuesday, Sept. 21, deputies took a report of a burglary and theft at another residence in the same area. The homeowner said sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning of the previous weekend, someone had entered the property and stolen several items inside two vehicles, including multiple hand tools and accessories.

Then on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies responded to an address on Wildwood Road for a report of a commercial burglary. The homeowner told deputies two sheds on the property had been broken into, and several items were stolen, including multiple hand tools and accessories. The homeowner’s video surveillance system showed a white SUV entering the property at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, and a man taking several items.

Caver and Maples are wanted on charges of felony malicious mischief and burglary of a commercial building. Warrants have been issued for their arrests, and both have been placed on the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as Wanted Persons. Both are believed to have ties to the southern Mobile County, Ala., area as well as George County, Miss.

Caver is described as a 6’1″ white male weighing about 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Maples is described as a 6’1″ white male weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information on their whereabouts, call local law enforcement.

Anonymous tips can be reported to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898 or by clicking here. Tips can also be reported to The George County Sheriff’s website here or by calling 601-947-4811.