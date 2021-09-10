Mississippi inmate escapes while being escorted to funeral of family member

BELZONI, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are working to find an inmate who escaped after being escorted by officers to the funeral of a family member in Belzoni.

According to a news release from Management & Training Corporation, the company that runs the East Mississippi Correctional Facility, Garnett Hughes fled around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Hughes, 33, was being held at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility and serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual battery in Alcorn County. He was sentenced in 2014.

