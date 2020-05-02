MCSO: Suspect turns dogs on deputies responding to domestic violence call in Grand Bay

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Deputies responding to a domestic violence call in Grand Bay had a scare. Captain Paul Burch with the Sheriff’s office says a suspect on Ramsey Road released dogs to attack the deputies who were investigating the call. Burch says the deputies fired but no deputy, dog, or suspect was hurt.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, may face an additional charge for the dog incident.

