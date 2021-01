FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- A man from Foley is in the Baldwin County jail charged with 25 counts of "possession of obscene matter" following an arrest Friday. 58-year-old John Prochazka is being held on a total of $250,000 bond. Each count carries a bond amount of $10,000

We reached out to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office for more information. A spokesperson said it was an indictment from the Attorney General's office. We've reached out to Steve Marshall's office for more information and are waiting to hear back.