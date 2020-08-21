MCSO Crime Map: Shooting on Arlington Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, a shooting happened on Arlington Street near Kellogg Street.
It happened at about 9:09 p.m. Thursday. Mobile Police responded.
Mobile Fire-Rescue says a 20-year-old man was shot and was treated and transported to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.
WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information.
