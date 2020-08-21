MCSO Crime Map: Shooting on Arlington Street

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, a shooting happened on Arlington Street near Kellogg Street.

It happened at about 9:09 p.m. Thursday. Mobile Police responded.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says a 20-year-old man was shot and was treated and transported to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories