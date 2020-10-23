Man’s car found abandoned in Conecuh County, search continues

REPTON, Ala. (WKRG) – It was October 7th when Brian Estrada’s car was found abandoned on a rural dirt road in Conecuh County, but Brian was nowhere to be found.

“Car door open, phone plugged up, all his personal items still within the car including his laptop,” said his child’s mother, Adrianna Valdivia.

The mystery of his disappearance has been puzzling to her. Deputies have combed the woods near Range Cemetery Road outside of Repton, but still no signs of Brian Estrada.

Family members tell WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown Brian was traveling from New Orleans back home to Atlanta. They’re unsure why his car was found a few miles west of I-65 and say he has no known ties to the area.

“Definitely not normal because he has a son and his son is constantly asking about him and he loves to be with his son,” she said.

The Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office has searched by land and air, also exhausting efforts with dive teams to search a nearby pond. The State Bureau of Investigation has also assisted in the search, along with his family and friends.

“We’re trying to wait for the best outcome possible,” she added.

As the search continues, a GoFundMe page has been created to help raise money for a private investigator. Family members are praying Brian’s found unharmed.

“If you’re listening, if you’re by chance hearing just know that your family loves you and we are hoping for your safe return and that we pray for you every night and that your son misses you and he asks about you and he wants to let you know that he also found his shoes that you thought we lost. Please come back home because we want you here with us,” she said.

If you have any information about this case you’re asked to call the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office. You can access the GoFundMe page here.

