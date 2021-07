UPDATE (7/3/21 12:30 PM) — The manhunt in Jackson for Goldman has ended. Goldman is now in custody.

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police department says a manhunt is in porgress.

Ellis Edward Goldman was in police custody when he left the Jackson Medical Center on foot. Goldman was last seen wearing a light coloured shirt, ball cap, shoeless, and black pants.

If you see or know where Goldman could be JPD asks you call them at 251-246-4484 or 911.