Man wanted for murder in Thomasville arrested

Thomasville, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted for murder by the Thomasville Police Department has been arrested.
Jarquise Hayes was taken into custody Tuesday for the shooting of Nick Bettis. Bettis was shot and killed as he was leaving his mother’s home in Thomasville.
It happened the day before Thanksgiving. Bettis was shot several times. Police believe Hayes may have been hiding across the street from the home waiting for Bettis. Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey said it is believed Bettis was shot with an AR-15 rifle.
