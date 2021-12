MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested on Monday after trying to pay for his hotel stay at Motel 6 with counterfeit money.

The desk clerk at the motel off of Tillman’s Corner Parkway called police on 36-year-old Christopher McGuff for disorderly conduct.

Investigators said when they arrested McGuff, he had counterfeit money and gave them a “made-up” name.

McGuff has a long history with Mobile Police dating back to 2005 — including drug and domestic violence charges.