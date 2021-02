ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man was sentenced to 24 years behind bars today.

Christopher Mcelveen pleaded guilty to 20 counts of possessing child pornography. He reportedly used social media to chat with who he thought was an 11-year-old girl but was actually an undercover officer.

The sheriff’s office says Mcelveen requested nude photos and sexual acts. Deputies searched his home and found more than 400 images of child porn.