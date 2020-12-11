Man riding lawnmower on US-75, charged with DUI in Kansas

Crime

by: Michael Dakota,

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department had an unusual stop Wednesday afternoon on US-75 when deputies had to pull over a man riding a lawnmower.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, shortly after 3 p.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department pulled over Dalton Hunt, 25, as he rode a lawnmower on the southbound shoulder of NW Highway 75.

Dalton Hunt

Hunt was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories