Man indicted for March murder in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man has been indicted for a March murder in Mobile.
John David Buck Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Jefferey Himes on March 12th in the area of Cedar Pointe Road at Dauphin Island Parkway.

42-year-old Jeffery Himes was transported to the hospital and died as a result of his injury.

