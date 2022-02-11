MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – Richard Jones has been found guilty of a murder that took place in 2017.

Jones shot 37-year-old Eppie Farris in July of 2017. Her body was found behind a stretch of abandoned homes near the intersection of Caroline Avenue and Pine Street. The motive for the shooting appears drug-related. Farris stole drugs from Jones which motivated him to commit the murder, WKRG previously reported.

Jones was also tried for the shooting of Christopher Coleman in June of 2017 but was found not guilty.

In a Facebook post, the Mobile DA office thanked the jury and the Mobile Police Department for contributing to his arrest and guilty verdict.