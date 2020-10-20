Man escapes police car, chased down on Airport Blvd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday after a brief escape and chase down Airport Boulevard.

Mobile Police say a call for a disorderly complaint came in around 3:30 p.m. Officers arrived outside Budget Zone on Airport and detained one man on the scene.

While in the patrol car the man allegedly told officers that he had to vomit so officers cracked the door and then he ran away.

After a brief struggle. police took Jeremiah Reynolds, 28, into custody. He is charged with escape third, resisting arrest, and warrants (3X).

