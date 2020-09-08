Man charged with murder in Mobile County a day after victim dies from alleged assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is an unedited news release from MCSO:

“On Sunday, September 06, 2020, James Wesley Harmon Jr. DOB 1/15/92, was arrested and charged with Assault First Degree as a result of a shooting incident that occurred at 10680 Argyle Road in Irvington, Alabama on Saturday night. Harmon posted bond and was released from Metro Jail in the evening hours on Sunday. The victim, Clinton Blake Cooper, DOB 11/12/93, was air lifted to University Hospital with a single gunshot wound to the leg. His condition was reported as life-threatening, and he was taken to emergency surgery.

On Monday, September 7, 2020, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was notified by death investigator that Clinton Cooper, had succumbed to his injuries he sustained during the assault and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. Cooper was transferred to ADFS for an autopsy.

Assault First Degree charges will now be upgraded to Murder against James Harmon Jr. At approximately 6:30 pm on Monday, September 7, Harmon surrendered himself to Mobile County Metro Jail and was booked on the Murder charge. He will appear for a bond hearing on Tuesday morning.