Man breaks into apartment with gun, detained by victim and witness

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested one man for robbery, burglary, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and no pistol permit on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Officers say they were called to an apartment complex on Old Shell Road called The District at South about a possible home invasion robbery. When officers go there, the victim and a witness had a man, later identified as Jaleel Seay, detained.

The victim told investigators he heard movement in his apartment. When he got out of bed, he saw a man he didn’t know (Seay). The victim reported Seay had a bag and a pistol, which the victim knew belonged to his roomate.

Investigators report Seay tried to leave, but the victim tackled him. The report states Seay had a gun in his hand and shot at the victim, but missed. Investigators say the gun jammed and the victim got away from Seay with the help of a witness.

Mobile Police Officers told WKRG News 5, the victim is 21 years old, but cannot release their identity. Additionally, police along with The University of South Alabama report the apartments are not considered part of the campus, and this case is solely being investigated by Mobile Police.

Read the full report here:

“On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at approximately 12:51 p.m., police responded to The District at South Alabama, 6201 Old Shell Road, in reference to a home invasion robbery. Upon officer arrival, the victim and witness had the subject detained. The victim stated that he heard movement inside his apartment and got out of bed to see an unknown male subject. The victim stated that the subject had a bag and AR pistol, which he knew belonged to his roommate. The subject tried to leave but the victim tackled him. The subject had a gun in his hand and shot at the victim but missed. The gun jammed and the victim was able to get the gun away from the subject with the help of a witness. Jaleel Seay, 23, was arrested.” Mobile Police Department

