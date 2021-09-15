Man accused of torturing, killing his father makes first court appearance in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – He had nothing to say to our cameras Wednesday morning, walking into the Monroe County Courthouse escorted by sheriff’s deputies as he made his way to a bond hearing. Zachary Hobbs is accused of torturing and killing his father, Charles Douglas Hobbs, at a home on Eureka Landing Road near Uriah in rural Monroe County.

“Did you kill your father?,” WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown asked the suspect as he walked into the courthouse. There was no response. WKRG News 5 was the only media outlet in the courtroom for his initial appearance.

A judge Wednesday setting his bond at $1,090,000. He faces charges of kidnapping, assault and murder.

Sheriff Tom Boatwright says Zachary Hobbs arrived at his dad’s home last Wednesday and that’s when the torture began. Boatwright says the son taped his dad to a chair and caused serious pain and injury to Charles Hobbs for two days.

“Took a soldering iron and burned his arms and legs, stabbed him with sharp objects, needles under his fingernails and on his arms and different parts of his body,” the sheriff explained.

Sheriff Boatwright says Zachary Hobbs also put screws under his dad’s fingernails. By Friday night Charles Hobbs was able to get to a phone and call for help.

“He kicked him over in the chair on Friday evening and he was able to get loose and call 911,” Boatwright continued.

Charles Hobbs remained in the hospital for several days, succumbing to his injuries Tuesday morning. Sheriff Boatwright isn’t releasing a motive at this point. The preliminary hearing for Zachary Hobbs is set for October.