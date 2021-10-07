Machete-carrying man shot by police officer released from Georgia hospital

(Still from video released by LaGrange Police of officer involved shooting)

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Monday, Oct. 4 the man carrying a machete in the officer-involved shooting incident in LaGrange was released from Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center and arrested.

Ronald Ray McCormick, 39, was taken to the Troup County Jail and arrested on warrants of aggravated assault on a peace officer and felony obstruction.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say McCormick charged Corporal Horseman with the machete and intentions to cause serious bodily harm, according to a press release from the LaGrange Police Department.

