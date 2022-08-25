GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County.

Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive.

A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a lawnmower west on Hwy. 26, that matched the stolen equipment’s description.

Investigators identified the woman as Lisa Howell, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office, and allegedly found her at a home on Twin Creek Road in possession of several items previously reported stolen in the area.

Howell, 40, was arrested on a warrant and booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility with a $6,500 bond.

She’s charged with one count of felony grand larceny, one count of felony commercial burglary, and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny.