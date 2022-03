On 3/25/22 @ approximately 2225 Hrs, patrol units along with CID Major Crimes units, responded to the 800 block of Newsome St in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival of officers, it was soon observed that the male subject located on scene was deceased. EMS & Fire medics were still requested to the scene for medical verification which was confirmed that the male victim was indeed deceased. The male subject has been identified as 48 y/o Wayne Holcombe of Prichard, AL.

Although a clear motive has not been verified at this time, it appears that there was some gambling and money involved. The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information pertaining to this incident, is asked to please contact Prichard Police Major Crimes Division @ 251 452-2211.