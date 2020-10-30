LAPD releases image of motorcyclist who fled after crashing into 6-year-old riding scooter in Sylmar

Police on Wednesday released a new surveillance image of a motorcyclist who struck a 6-year-old boy in a hit-and-run collision last week in Sylmar.

The motorcyclist was westbound on Cobalt Street around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 when he hit the child, who was riding a scooter on the street near Encinitas Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A motorcyclist sought in a hit-and-run crash that injured 6-year-old riding scooter in Sylmar on Oct. 24, 2020. (LAPD Valley Traffic Division)

“After the collision, the motorcyclist picked up his motorcycle laying on the road and subsequently put his helmet back on and fled the scene without rendering aid and identify self,” police said.

The boy was hurt in the collision and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He has since been discharged and was recovering at home, according to family members.

A witness said the child’s father was just steps away and he ran to his son after the crash.

Video released by LAPD shows a motorcycle sliding on its side across the roadway, leaving behind what appears to be a child lying motionless on the ground as another person runs and embraces the child.

The boy’s mother, Diana Gonzalez, said her two other sons saw their brother being hit on their way from the park. The boys were left traumatized, she said.

“How do you see a child on the floor, and you just leave?” she said “That’s not OK. When you hit someone in the road, you don’t just leave.”

The rider sought in the crash was described as a Latino man in his early 20s with black hair. He was wearing black clothing and riding a black-and-white Suzuki motorcycle.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to those who can provide information leading to the motorcyclist’s identification, arrest and conviction, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Valley Traffic at 818-644-8117. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

An updated Flyer is being released of the hit and run motorcyclist who collided with a child and left the scene without exchanging information and rendering aid.

