Lakeland substitute arrested after alleged Snapchat video of her having sex with student, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies arrested a Lakeland substitute teacher Friday after she allegedly sexually battered a student multiple times, according to a release.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation began on Dec. 3 after a Lakeland High School student told Lakeland police school resource officers that a video was posted through Snapchat of Ayanna Davis, 20, of Lakeland and another student having sex. The video was allegedly shown to a large group of LHS football players, according to the student.

Deputies have not seen the video and are trying to locate it.

“I know it’s out there someplace,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “It always is and that’s not a good thing. He’s still a juvenile, a child, and she’s an adult and she had sex and it’s wrong on every level.”

Davis had been working at Lakeland High School as a substitute English teacher under the employment of Kelly Education, which helps with staffing substitutes at Polk County Public Schools when needed.

“The safety of students is our highest priority,” wrote Denise Ridenour with Kelly Education. “Ayanna Davis has been deactivated and is not able to accept assignments pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.”

Davis was hired by Kelly Education in August after successfully completing and passing all her background and screening requirements.

The sheriff’s office took over the investigation once authorities learned her home was in the unincorporated part of Polk County.

During an interview with detectives, Davis admitted to having unprotected sex with the student four times — twice at her house and twice at his house, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is a clear violation of sexual battery laws,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure.”

According to the sheriff’s office, her admission matched what the victim told deputies.

Davis faces two charges of sexual battery by custodian and offenses against students by an authority figure from county warrants and two other sexual battery charges from Lakeland police.

“We expect substitute teachers to uphold the same high standards of conduct and professionalism as our full-time educators,” Superintendent Frederick Heid said. “The charges against this person are disgraceful and a complete violation of the trust that teachers build with their students. There is no room in our schools for this type of conduct.”

Kelly Education did not disclose Davis’ level of certification.

Beginning in October, Polk County Public Schools changed its policy to allow anyone 20 years old or older with a high school or GED degree to be a substitute teacher.

Her arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022.