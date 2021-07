MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the leg at Rickarby Park near Dauphin Island Parkway. Mobile Police say they responded to Springhill Memorial Hospital late Saturday night. The victim, described as a young man, was shot in the leg.

Detectives say the victim was in the park, heard gunshots, and then realized he was shot in the leg. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mobile Police.