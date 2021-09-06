Judge denies bond for Marine accused of killing Lakeland family, including baby

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A judge has denied bond for the man who authorities say shot four people, including a baby, dead and injured an 11-year-old girl in the Lakeland area.

Bryan James Riley, 33, of Brandon will now be held on no bond for the deaths of Justice Gleason, 40; a 33-year-old woman; her 3-month infant; and the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother.

Riley will be getting a private attorney, but in the meanwhile, he has requested a public defender. The defendant is said to be a Marine who was honorably discharged and now works as security for ESS Global Corporation.

He faces the following charges: