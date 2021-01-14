Jail staff say fugitive rape suspect refused to leave jail cell for bond hearing, fails to appear

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jail staff at Mobile Metro Jail say fugitive rape suspect, Todd Overstreet, refused to leave his jail cell for his bond hearing and failed to appear in court.

Overstreet was supposed to face a judge for his virtual bond hearing on Wednesday morning but never appeared.

As a result, Judge Hardesty ruled to continue holding Overstreet behind bars without bond and reset his bond hearing for January 26.

Overstreet faces 13 charges in Mobile including sexual abuse, sodomy, and burglary.

He was on the run for almost three weeks after Mobile police say he broke into a stranger’s home and raped her.

Following that incident, there was a massive manhunt for Overstreet which at one point, put him at the top of Mobile’s Most Wanted list.

He was spotted several times in west Mobile beginning on January 10.

His sightings prompted lockdowns and residents to shelter in place.

Overstreet was eventually taken into custody on January 12 near the intersection of Cody Road and 5th Street.

Police say Overstreet also has pending charges in Mississippi.