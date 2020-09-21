Homicide investigation underway at Elyton Village in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide Sunday evening.

Police say there were two separate shootings that happened at the Elyton Housing Community Sunday. The first shooting involved a juvenile boy who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Sgt. Rod Mauldin said.

Around 5:20 p.m., another shooting took place and left an elderly woman dead. A 60-year-old woman was caught in the crossfire of a shooting at the housing community in the 5100 block of Graymont Avenue West. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

Another man was also injured in the second shooting and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Birmingham PD said.

At this time, police have not released the victim’s identity, nor have police released any information on if there is a suspect in custody.

Check back for updates.

