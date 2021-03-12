‘He didn’t have to die like this’: Family of murdered Prichard man searching for answers

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A family is left searching for answers tonight after a man was murdered this morning in Prichard.

A family member said her nephew was killed by someone close to him. The aunt told WKRG News 5’s Chief Photojournalist Jason Garcia that her nephew was killed by someone he more than likely trusted, his best friend. Prichard police say they need the public’s help in finding a person of interest in this case — Jacquell Graham.

“All I know is that they say his best friend killed him,” Phyllis Davis said.

A heartbreaking discovery for Davis and her family.

“My sister is hurting. She done lost three of her boys. My sister is hurting,” Davis said.

Davis identified the victim as her nephew, Corey Davis. A man WKRG News 5’s Amber Grigley met more than a year ago after his son 2-year-old Corey Davis Jr. accidentally shot himself at the Red Roof Inn at I-65 and Dauphin Street, while he was with his mother Dynesha Harris.

A year and two months later, the Davis family is back in this terrible situation, grieving a life taken too soon.

“He didn’t have to die like this,” Davis said.

A spokesperson with the Prichard Police Department tells WKRG News 5’s Amber Grigley they found the victim shot several times just after 11 a.m. Friday, and they need your help tracking down Jacquell Graham.

“He helped everybody out. It didn’t have to go like this,” Davis said. “He didn’t have to die like this. They killed him like a dog. I want justice. I want justice.”

WKRG News 5 is waiting for Prichard Police to release the victim’s identity and tell us more about this devastating crime. If you have any information on Graham’s whereabouts contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.