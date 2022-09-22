GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi tax preparer was sentenced to 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns for his clients.

According to court documents, Orland Reed worked at a tax preparation business in Gulfport. Between 2012 and 2014, he prepared tax returns for his clients that included one or more false items.

Some of those false items included false education credits, dependent information, federal income tax withholdings and retirement contributions. This was done in an effort to get larger refunds from the IRS than his clients were entitled to.

Additionally, Reed at times misappropriated parts of his clients’ refunds that were sent by the IRS to the tax preparation business in the form of prepaid debit cards. He also withdrew some of the funds on the cards before delivering them to clients.

Reed was also sentenced to serve one year of supervised release and he will have to pay $69,185 in restitution to the United States.