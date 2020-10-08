Group home employee sentenced to 25 years for death of client

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Trent Yates pled guilty to murder Wednesday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of Matthew Cox, 21, in 2018.

Yates was an employee at a group home for the mentally ill, where Cox was living. Police say they were called to Springhill Medical Center Oct. 27, 2018, just before midnight after Cox was taken there. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After an investigation, police determined Yates had been physically and verbally abusive toward Cox before he died.

