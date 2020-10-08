Group home employee sentenced to 25 years for death of client

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
trent yates web_1540844851300.png.jpg

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Trent Yates pled guilty to murder Wednesday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of Matthew Cox, 21, in 2018.

Yates was an employee at a group home for the mentally ill, where Cox was living. Police say they were called to Springhill Medical Center Oct. 27, 2018, just before midnight after Cox was taken there. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After an investigation, police determined Yates had been physically and verbally abusive toward Cox before he died.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories