Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation

FILE – In this photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office shows Matthew Aimers. A judge in Pennsylvania has sentenced Aimers, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage waitress at his wedding reception, to probation. Matthew Aimers, of Willingboro, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, to indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and simple assault. (Bucks County District Attorney’s Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage waitress at his wedding reception to probation.

Matthew Aimers pleaded guilty Thursday to indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Under terms of a plea agreement, a judge in Pennsylvania sentenced him to six years’ probation.

The more serious charges of indecent assault, imprisonment of a minor and harassment were dropped. The prosecutor told The Philadelphia Inquirer the decision was made after consulting with the victim.

Authorities said Aimers asked the waitress to “go outside and make out,” and he followed her into a bathroom where he exposed himself and sexually assaulted her.

