Georgia inmate’s death ruled homicide, coroner says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Autopsy results are back for an inmate who died at Rutledge State Prison earlier this month. The man’s cause of death has been determined to be homicide.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Curtis Mincey, whose death was being investigated as suspicious, is now officially a homicide.

Bryan says the cause of death for Mincey, age 74, was confirmed by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, who conducted the autopsy following the discovery on Mincey’s body on July 22, 2021.

Mincey was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison on July 22, at 3:01 a.m.

Rutledge State Prison is located on Manor Road in Columbus. It is a medium security facility holding adult male felons.

