GCSO: Searching for woman suspect in commercial burglary

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman suspected in a commercial burglary.

GCSO says 49-year-old Billie Joe Lewis is blonde with blue eyes and a slender build. Lewis stands at 5’11” and 150 lbs. She has a unicorn tattoo on her left arm along with several others.

GCSO also said that Lewis goes by several aliases and may use the last names Butler, Musgrove, or Smith.

If you see Lewis or have any information on her whereabouts please call GCSO at 601-947-4811 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.