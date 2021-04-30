FWB man facing multiple child pornography charges

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man is facing multiple possession of child pornography charges after authorities served a search warrant at his house on Ibis Way Friday.

An investigation into John Edward Ard was initiated by the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations.

Ard was charged with possession of child pornography (10 counts), transmission of child pornography (4 counts), and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Ard is being held at the Okaloosa County Jail awaiting bond.