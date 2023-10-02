PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Evidence against Maurice Head, 38, showed he “conspired with others to distribute over 50 kilograms of methamphetamine and thousands of pills containing fentanyl in the Northern District of Florida and elsewhere,” according to the release.

Head was found with meth, fentanyl and heroin in June 2021 during the execution of a federal search warrant at a warehouse in Fort Walton Beach. Evidence also showed that Head tried to pay a witness $10,000 if they would not testify against him.

Head was sentenced to 25 years in prison and, once released, will be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Jason Coody, said, “Hundreds of individuals are killed every day in communities throughout our country due to the distribution of fentanyl. Each of these deaths is a tragedy, robbing individuals of their promise and crippling families left behind with unimaginable grief. We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to identify and aggressively prosecute those who distribute these addictive, controlled substances. This sentence serves as a significant deterrent to drug traffickers and demonstrates our resolve to hold them accountable”