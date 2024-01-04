FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man has been arrested after a 13-year-old girl disclosed that she had been sexually abused since she was 11 years old, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Esau Matul Hernandez, of Fort Walton Beach, was charged with sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies reportedly interviewed the girl on Dec. 27 at the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, according to an OCSO news release.

Deputies also determined Hernandez to be in the United States illegally and had previously been deported with “no record of legal re-entry,” according to the release.

The Florida Department of Children and Families reportedly conducted a follow-up at Hernandez’s home on Dec. 28. When Hernandez arrived home, officers took him into custody without incident. He did, however, attempt to give investigators a false name, the release said.

Hernandez is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail with no bond.