Fort Walton Beach man accused of DUI after nearly hitting Okaloosa County deputy

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man was charged with driving drunk Sunday night after he nearly hit an Okaloosa County deputy stopped at a red light.

Mark Henshall, 29, was charged with DUI, reckless driving, and possession of an open container.

Deputies say Henshall had to brake so hard his tires squealed. A call had previously come in about a reckless driver in the same area.

Henshall’s blood alcohol level tested at at .290 and .284.

LATEST STORIES